Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Harry Sloan Acquires 100,000 Shares

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:SKLZ opened at $3.06 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.82.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Skillz (Get Rating)
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
