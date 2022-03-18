Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Harry Sloan Acquires 100,000 Shares

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $3.06 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

