Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 75,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $51,875,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

