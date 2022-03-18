SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,663,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,857 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.73% of SITE Centers worth $57,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 25.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,414 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $10,656,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 913.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 714,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 644,066 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 255.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 566,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.61. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.