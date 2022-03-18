SimpliFi Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 14.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3,222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,508,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,598. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.98 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.