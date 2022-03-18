SimpliFi Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,507,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,613,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

