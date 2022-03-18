SimpliFi Inc. Acquires 1,136 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after acquiring an additional 735,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,752,000 after acquiring an additional 513,350 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,766,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,981. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

