Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $17.25. Signify Health shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 3,144 shares changing hands.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.83.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

