Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.28-$13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.280-$13.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.86.

SIG stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.62. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.52.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

