Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $10.93 on Friday, reaching $281.70. The stock had a trading volume of 548,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.30 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

