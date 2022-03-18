Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

IJJ stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,333. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.05 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

