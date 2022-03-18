Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 200,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,068,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

