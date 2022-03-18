Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 94,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

