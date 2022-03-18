Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,629,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after buying an additional 140,134 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after buying an additional 76,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $154.95 and a 1 year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

