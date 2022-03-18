Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,399 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.79. The stock had a trading volume of 40,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.65 and its 200 day moving average is $208.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

