Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Insider William D. Turner Sells 3,453 Shares

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,979,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

