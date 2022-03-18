Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.10.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $31.18 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

