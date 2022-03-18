Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
SMMNY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.10.
OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $31.18 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.
About Siemens Healthineers (Get Rating)
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.