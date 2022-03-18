Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Drops By 15.8%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VSDA opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

