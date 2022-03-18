Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Drops By 15.8%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VSDA opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $47.83.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.
