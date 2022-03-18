Short Interest in Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Grows By 23.7%

Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 396,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $10,384,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLNS opened at $2.38 on Friday. Valens has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

