Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Declines By 14.9%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 269,900 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tian Ruixiang during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tian Ruixiang stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Tian Ruixiang has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $97.92.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

