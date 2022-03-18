Short Interest in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Increases By 20.0%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

TX opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. Ternium has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ternium will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after buying an additional 1,197,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ternium by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 114,543 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Ternium by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 53.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 525,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ternium by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

