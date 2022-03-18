Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Drops By 16.2%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 1,403,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,941.0 days.

Shares of SSREF opened at $87.61 on Friday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $82.27 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.