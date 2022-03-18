Short Interest in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Increases By 16.7%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 592,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.
In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.
