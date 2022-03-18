Short Interest in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Increases By 16.7%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 592,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

SCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

