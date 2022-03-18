Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Decreases By 15.0%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 574.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROYMF shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMF opened at $4.80 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

