Short Interest in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Declines By 15.7%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.89.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.
