Short Interest in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Declines By 15.7%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

