Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Grows By 21.7%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 467,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 3.33. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.