Short Interest in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Increases By 17.4%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,490,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 35,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,622,904. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.72. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.