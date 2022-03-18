Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Expands By 24.7%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 565.0 days.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.09. Legrand has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

