Short Interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Rises By 22.9%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 783,200 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 119,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.