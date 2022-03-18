Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Drops By 18.8%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,082. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153,254 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 145,142 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,276,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

