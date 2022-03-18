Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Rises By 24.4%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 956,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IMMR opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 17,308 shares of company stock worth $89,526 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 754,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 937,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immersion by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 139,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Immersion by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 43.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,450 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Immersion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.