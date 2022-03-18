Short Interest in IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Declines By 18.7%

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

IBI Group stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. IBI Group has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

IBIBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

