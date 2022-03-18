Short Interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Grows By 21.1%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

HWM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.94. 2,157,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $78,105,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

