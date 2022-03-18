Short Interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Increases By 17.7%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 2,453 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $76,386.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,994 shares of company stock worth $380,565.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HESM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 9,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,801. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $989.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

