Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Rises By 25.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.