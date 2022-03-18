Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Rises By 25.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.71.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (Get Rating)
