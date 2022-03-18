Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Rises By 17.1%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. 5,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,100. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

