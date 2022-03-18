Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Drops By 14.7%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.20. First Bancorp has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $50.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. Analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

