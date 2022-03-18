Short Interest in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Declines By 15.2%

FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FTVI stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 389,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 4th quarter worth $1,264,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 337,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 75,425 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 349,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

