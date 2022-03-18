Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Decreases By 20.2%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 17,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 507.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. Discovery has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

