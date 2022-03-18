Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Declines By 18.2%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Costamare by 83.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

CMRE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,266. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costamare will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

