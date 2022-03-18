Short Interest in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI) Increases By 21.8%

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REFI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

