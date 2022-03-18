Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Decreases By 18.6%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE BAH traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,899,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 611,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

