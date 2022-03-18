Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Decreases By 16.4%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,003,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

Several brokerages have commented on BAYRY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

