Short Interest in Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Decreases By 20.8%

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 422,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:POND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 187,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,108. Angel Pond has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Angel Pond at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.