Short Interest in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Drops By 17.3%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMETEK by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,757,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AMETEK by 13.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $133.97. 18,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

