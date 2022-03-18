Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Increases By 22.7%

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 872,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $12,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,925 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

