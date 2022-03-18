Short Interest in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Drops By 15.3%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 11,680,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

ALKS stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

