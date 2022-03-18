Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Expands By 19.3%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ACU opened at $33.67 on Friday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acme United during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.