Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Anpario alerts:

LON ANP opened at GBX 530 ($6.89) on Wednesday. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 442 ($5.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.60 ($9.49). The company has a market cap of £123.16 million and a PE ratio of 27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 579.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 609.42.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.