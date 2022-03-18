Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
LON:EYE opened at GBX 440 ($5.72) on Wednesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 384 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 675 ($8.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 534.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 562.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.84 million and a PE ratio of -2,250.00.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.