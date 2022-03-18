Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:EYE opened at GBX 440 ($5.72) on Wednesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 384 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 675 ($8.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 534.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 562.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.84 million and a PE ratio of -2,250.00.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

