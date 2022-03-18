Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $657.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $812.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,232.99. Shopify has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.